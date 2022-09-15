Which? Money podcast: childcare cost crisis

With the summer holidays approaching we take a look at why some parents are being priced out of returning to work because of skyrocketing costs. We hear from parents who can’t afford to get back to full-time employment, as well as giving tips and advice on how to save money during the holidays.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? journalists Matthew Jenkin & Grace Witherden.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.