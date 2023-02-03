Which? Money podcast: how to make the most of soaring savings rates

After years in the doldrums, savings rates have hit their highest level in a decade.

In this week’s episode we look at the top accounts currently on offer, explore why premium bonds remain so popular and discuss what you need to think about when deciding on the best home for your money.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Jenny Ross, editor of Which? Money magazine, and Jill Waters from NS&I.

