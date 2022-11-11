Which? Money podcast: the impact of rising food prices revealed

We reveal the results of our innovative new study, undertaken with researchers from the Consumer Data Research Centre at the University of Leeds, to identify the parts of the UK where people are most likely to struggle to access affordable food.



Later we also hear about Which?’s 10-point plan urging supermarkets to do more to support customers through the cost of living crisis.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? senior writer and researcher Ellie Simmonds.

