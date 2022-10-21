Which? Money podcast: u-turns & savings rates

This episode was recorded before Liz Truss resigned as Conservative Party Leader.



In a week that saw the new Chancellor reverse many of Liz Truss’s planned economic measures, we discuss what the change in policy might mean for your finances. We then move on to hear how an increased base rate can be good for savings rates, and how you can make your money work harder.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside the Deputy Editor of Which? Money magazine Sam Richardson, Which? journalist Danielle Richardson and AJ Bell's Laura Suter.

