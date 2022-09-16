Which? Money podcast: what happens if you don't pay your bills?

With the Don’t Pay campaign gaining traction on social media, we explore what happens if you decide against fulfilling your usual monthly outgoings, or simply can’t pay what you owe. We also take a look at the other options available if you are struggling to meet the demands of your regular payments.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? journalists Hannah Downes and Grace Witherden, alongside Richard Lane, Director of External Affairs at debt advice charity StepChange.

