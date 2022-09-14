Which? Money podcast: will the bank of mum and dad replace inheritance?

With an ageing population, it’s taking longer and longer for people to receive inheritance, so some parents are choosing to give financial help to their children before they die, instead of leaving money in their will.

We explore how you can give or receive a ‘living legacy’ and the tax rules to be aware of.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? Money editor Jenny Ross and senior writer Stephen Maunder.

