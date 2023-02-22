Which? Shorts podcast: a symphony in Salzburg

Half term might be over for many, but if you’re after some inspiration for your next weekend break then look no further.

ALT: This week, we take you on a journey to Salzburg. Most known for its links to Mozart and The Sound of Music, discover what else this ancient city has to offer.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Ellen Himelfarb and read by Which? senior researcher and writer Laura Sanders.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 42 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.