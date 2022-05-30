Jersey is a holiday destination that often gets overlooked, but it's well worth a visit so in episode four of the new Which? Shorts podcast we take a wander through this oddly alluring island.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts from our family of magazines. Hand picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

This week - with summer holiday plans potentially on your mind - we’re hoping to provide a bit of inspiration by taking you to the Channel Islands. In it we reveal why it’s time for exotic yet overlooked Jersey to step out of the shadows.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Which? Shorts podcast: Jersey, exotic yet overlooked

You can read the full transcript for episode four of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

Our free monthly Travel newsletter offers expert advice, news, deals and stuff the brochures don't tell you. Sign up for the Which? Travel newsletter today