Which? Shorts podcast: are smart motorways here to stay?

This week we’re getting behind the wheel to take a closer look at smart motorways.

The government recently announced no new smart motorways will be built, but with some already under construction, and plenty others in operation, we hear why they'll still be a big part of the future of our road network.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Adam Snook, and read by Which? principal presenter and producer Grace Forell.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

