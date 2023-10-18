Which? Shorts podcast: can you stop someone stealing your identity?



In this week's Which? Shorts we hear how some identity fraud victims can be impacted by fraudsters for years, as well as discovering how the crime happens and what we can do to stop it.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? Senior Researcher/Writer Faye Lipson and read by Which? Senior Video Producer/Presenter Lucia Ariano.

