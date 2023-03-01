Which? Shorts podcast: how to take control of your mobile and broadband bills

With mobile and broadband bills in the news, especially with millions of customers being hit with price hikes of up to 17.3% this spring, we’re exploring what you can do to keep your bills under control.

In this episode we’ll take a look at the benefits of switching, whether haggling can help drop your monthly outgoings, and hearing exactly why prices are going up so sharply over the next few months.

Listen here to the full episode, written by Ellen Himelfarb and read by Which? senior researcher and writer Laura Sanders.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 43 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.