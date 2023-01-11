Which? Shorts podcast: are plane seats getting smaller?

This week, we investigate why airline passengers are feeling the squeeze in economy seats - and tell you how you can bag more legroom without paying to upgrade.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

Listen here to this episode, written and read by senior writer Laura Sanders.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 36 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.