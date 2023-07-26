Which? Shorts podcast: the facts about fake reviews

We're on the case of the fraudsters, helping you decipher what is and isn’t legit
Rob LilleySenior Audio Producer

As fake reviews continue to proliferate online marketplaces, we look back at our research into the practise and ask why proper action is taking so long?

Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? senior investigator Hannah Walsh, and read by Which? principal presenter and producer Grace Forell.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.

More on this

Related articles

More on this

Related articles