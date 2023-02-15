Which? Shorts podcast: the financial crime that’s too close to home

In this episode we tackle the difficult subject of financial abuse, finding out more about an issue that’s worryingly on the rise.

We also explain exactly how to spot the signs and where to go for help. If you’re concerned about an older person experiencing financial abuse, or are in this situation yourself, you can contact Hourglass on its 24/7 helpline – 0808 808 8141 – or visit wearehourglass.org .

Listen here to this episode, written and read by Which? writer Grace Witherden.

We'll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday

You can download a full transcript of episode 41 of Which? Shorts here .

