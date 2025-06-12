John Lewis credit card change – what you need to know

Changes are coming to the John Lewis Partnership credit card — and they’ll mean fewer points when you shop at other stores.

The card, issued by NewDay, lets you collect points that convert into vouchers to spend at John Lewis and Waitrose. But from 1 August, the rate for spending at other retailers will drop from 1 point per £4 to 1 point per £10.

A short-term offer will boost points on shopping at John Lewis and Waitrose during August.

Here’s what the changes mean for you — and how the card compares with supermarket credit card rivals.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How does the John Lewis Partnership card work?

The credit card lets you earn points on your spending, which are converted into gift vouchers to use at John Lewis and Waitrose.

You currently earn:

5 points for every £4 spent at John Lewis and Waitrose

1 point for every £4 spent elsewhere

From 1 August 2025, this will drop to 1 point per £10 for spending at stores other than John Lewis or Waitrose. This is equivalent to earning 0.1% on spending elsewhere.

Points are converted into gift vouchers at a rate of 100 points for £1. Vouchers are issued three times a year in £5 blocks, so you'll need at least 500 points during a redemption period to get one.

The card has no monthly fee and a representative APR of 28.9% (variable). It was relaunched with NewDay in 2023, replacing the previous version backed by HSBC.

Find out more: best credit card deals June 2025

Bonus points available in August

A new points boost will apply each August for the next three years, giving cardholders the chance to earn more when shopping directly with John Lewis and Waitrose.

During the month-long offer, you'll earn:

15 points for every £4 spent in-store at John Lewis and Waitrose

10 points for every £4 spent on johnlewis.com

The usual rates will apply outside of August.

Find out more: best cashback and reward credit cards 2025

Make your money go further Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime. Join Which? Money

Why rewards are changing and what it means for you

John Lewis Money told Which? that it's reducing the rate on external spending to help maintain rewards on purchases at John Lewis and Waitrose.

John Lewis Money said: 'These changes enable us to invest in the rewards that are most valued by our customers, alongside a new bonus to help customers earn additional points throughout August.'

In practice, it means that those who use the card outside the Partnership will earn less. From 1 August, it will take £5,000 of spending at other retailers to collect the 500 points needed for a £5 voucher, compared to £2,000 today.

However, those who shop regularly at John Lewis or Waitrose may benefit more, especially during the August bonus period. A £100 weekly shop at Waitrose in August would earn around £16.50 in points, compared with about £5.50 under the standard rate.

If you're an existing cardholder, you'll receive a letter explaining the changes. John Lewis Money said if you're unhappy with the new terms, you have the right to close your account.

Find out more: best credit card providers 2025

How other rewards cards compare

Many retailers offer a rewards credit card, and schemes offer varying rates of rewards points per pound.

The table below compares the best rewards cards on the market, ordered by the representative APR.

Card Points earned per pound spent at participating retailer Points earned per pound spent elsewhere Points value Annual fee Representative APR Tesco Bank Low APR credit card 5 points per £4 1 point per £8 100 points is worth £1 £0 10.9% M&S Bank Reward Credit Card 1 point per £1 1 point per £5 100 points is worth £1 £0 23.9% Asda Money Credit Card 0.75% Asda Pounds per £1 0.2% Asda Pounds per £1 1 Asda Pound is worth £1 £0 27.9% John Lewis Partnership Credit Card 5 points per £4 1 point per £4. Changing to 1 point per £10 100 points is worth £1 £0 28.9% American Express Nectar Credit Card 3 points per £1* 2 points per £1 200 points is worth £1 £30** 36.8%

* when you scan your Nectar card at the checkout alongside your credit card ** free for the first year

The John Lewis Partnership credit card now offers one of the lowest returns for spending outside its own stores.

But when choosing a reward card, it’s more important to think about where you shop most often. Most schemes give the best value when you spend with the participating retailer, making this the most effective way to earn points.

Reward points can usually be redeemed in-store or with selected partners. But comparing schemes isn’t always easy. Points are earned at different rates and often don’t have the same monetary value.

That’s why we’ve crunched the numbers in our full guide — showing what points could be worth based on spending £100, and what that adds up to in real terms.