John Lewis credit card change – what you need to know

From August you'll earn fewer points when shopping with other retailers
Holly Lanyon

Changes are coming to the John Lewis Partnership credit card — and they’ll mean fewer points when you shop at other stores.

The card, issued by NewDay, lets you collect points that convert into vouchers to spend at John Lewis and Waitrose. But from 1 August, the rate for spending at other retailers will drop from 1 point per £4 to 1 point per £10. 

A short-term offer will boost points on shopping at John Lewis and Waitrose during August.

Here’s what the changes mean for you — and how the card compares with supermarket credit card rivals.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

How does the John Lewis Partnership card work?

The credit card lets you earn points on your spending, which are converted into gift vouchers to use at John Lewis and Waitrose. 

You currently earn:

  • 5 points for every £4 spent at John Lewis and Waitrose
  • 1 point for every £4 spent elsewhere

From 1 August 2025, this will drop to 1 point per £10 for spending at stores other than John Lewis or Waitrose. This is equivalent to earning 0.1% on spending elsewhere. 

Points are converted into gift vouchers at a rate of 100 points for £1. Vouchers are issued three times a year in £5 blocks, so you'll need at least 500 points during a redemption period to get one.

The card has no monthly fee and a representative APR of 28.9% (variable). It was relaunched with NewDay in 2023, replacing the previous version backed by HSBC.

Bonus points available in August

A new points boost will apply each August for the next three years, giving cardholders the chance to earn more when shopping directly with John Lewis and Waitrose.

During the month-long offer, you'll earn:

  • 15 points for every £4 spent in-store at John Lewis and Waitrose
  • 10 points for every £4 spent on johnlewis.com

The usual rates will apply outside of August.

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

Why rewards are changing and what it means for you

John Lewis Money told Which? that it's reducing the rate on external spending to help maintain rewards on purchases at John Lewis and Waitrose.  

John Lewis Money said: 'These changes enable us to invest in the rewards that are most valued by our customers, alongside a new bonus to help customers earn additional points throughout August.'

In practice, it means that those who use the card outside the Partnership will earn less. From 1 August, it will take £5,000 of spending at other retailers to collect the 500 points needed for a £5 voucher, compared to £2,000 today. 

However, those who shop regularly at John Lewis or Waitrose may benefit more, especially during the August bonus period. A £100 weekly shop at Waitrose in August would earn around £16.50 in points, compared with about £5.50 under the standard rate.

If you're an existing cardholder, you'll receive a letter explaining the changes. John Lewis Money said if you're unhappy with the new terms, you have the right to close your account. 

How other rewards cards compare

Many retailers offer a rewards credit card, and schemes offer varying rates of rewards points per pound. 

The table below compares the best rewards cards on the market, ordered by the representative APR.

CardPoints earned per pound spent at participating retailerPoints earned per pound spent elsewherePoints valueAnnual feeRepresentative APR
Tesco Bank Low APR credit card5 points per £4 1 point per £8100 points is worth £1 £010.9% 
M&S Bank Reward Credit Card1 point per £11 point per £5100 points is worth £1£023.9%
Asda Money Credit Card0.75% Asda Pounds per £10.2% Asda Pounds per £11 Asda Pound is worth £1£027.9%
John Lewis Partnership Credit Card5 points per £41 point per £4. Changing to 1 point per £10100 points is worth £1£028.9%
American Express Nectar Credit Card3 points per £1*2 points per £1200 points is worth £1£30**36.8%

* when you scan your Nectar card at the checkout alongside your credit card

** free for the first year

The John Lewis Partnership credit card now offers one of the lowest returns for spending outside its own stores.

But when choosing a reward card, it’s more important to think about where you shop most often. Most schemes give the best value when you spend with the participating retailer, making this the most effective way to earn points.

Reward points can usually be redeemed in-store or with selected partners. But comparing schemes isn’t always easy. Points are earned at different rates and often don’t have the same monetary value.

That’s why we’ve crunched the numbers in our full guide — showing what points could be worth based on spending £100, and what that adds up to in real terms.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.