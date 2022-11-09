Which? Shorts podcast: what happens when we recycle?

What happens to the items you put in your recycling bin, what we get wrong and why does the UK needs to improve its recycling efforts?



Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

Listen here as in this episode, read by Angus Farquhar, Which? Senior Researcher Olivia Howes explains how more needs to be done in the effort to recycle more of our everyday waste.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episo de 28 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.