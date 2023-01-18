News.

Which? Shorts podcast: what's the best before date on your smart device?

Listen as we hear how Which? research has found products which could leave you exposed to hackers
Rob LilleySenior Audio Producer

This week, we hear how big name brands are leaving products unsupported, something which could leave your devices exposed to hackers.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

Listen here to this episode, written by Andy Laughlin and read by Video & Audio Executive Producer Angus Farquhar.

