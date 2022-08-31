Which? Shorts podcast: The human cost of fraud

Year after year, statistics show that the UK is losing the battle against financial fraud. Even with many cases going unreported, fraud is the most common crime – and it’s climbing quickly. But what can be done about it and just what impact does it have on it's victims?

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

In this episode, read by Grace Witherden, Kiara Cavaglieri looks at the real impact fraudsters have on their victims, and the frequent lack of action from business to bring justice to those affected.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 19 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.