Which? Shorts podcast: Undercover with the review fakers

This week we’re talking about fake reviews, exposing the businesses and scammers working together to help dupe you - the unsuspecting consumer.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand-picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

In this episode, read by Grace Forell, Hannah Walsh investigates the the fake review factories that are designed to rip you off.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode 16 of Which? Shorts here .

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.