Which supermarket makes the best Christmas pudding?

Christmas pudding is a staple on the big day for many, but if you aren't planning to make your own, you'll want to ensure you're picking the best supermarket version.

These are conveniently ready to go, and can be microwaved or steamed on the day to serve up warm.

A rich and dense dessert, Christmas puddings are usually made with fruit, spices, breadcrumbs, egg, and plenty of brandy or rum. They're generally served with custard, cream, brandy sauce or rum sauce.

Supermarket puds vary in the amount and type of booze they add in, how well stocked with fruit and nuts they are, and all-important moistness and texture.

We asked a panel of consumers to blind-taste and rate options from Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Waitrose and more to find the best. See which was the champion pud in our guide to the best Christmas puddings.

Does spending more net you a better Christmas pudding?

Traditionally, a Christmas pudding is aged for anywhere from one month to a year, to really allow all of those flavours to marinate and meld together (though some on test have matured for 18 months or more).

A silver coin would also often be added to the pudding mixture, said to bring good luck to the finder when served.

Thankfully, with our consumer panel taste tests, you can guarantee yourself some good fortune by bagging one of our top rated supermarket Christmas puddings, and save yourself some coins in the process - we've got all the info on taste and costs, and as it turns out, you don't necessarily need to spend more to get a delicious dessert.

We had 64 Christmas-pudding-loving members of the public try puds from nine different supermarkets to rank the best ones out there, rating their flavour, appearance, aroma, and texture to give them a total percentage score, and unearthed a Great Value offering that, while not quite the top pick overall, delivers great taste on a budget.

See the rankings and read the full reviews of all nine puddings in our Best Christmas puddings for 2022 guide, plus get a sneak peek of top value options here: best value festive food and drink.

Alternatives to Christmas pudding

Christmas purists avert your eyes, because for those who aren't fans of the fruity mound, the supermarkets have plenty of showstopping alternatives to tempt you away from tradition.

Here are a few examples to make you question your loyalty to this British holiday staple:

Morrisons The Best Passionfruit Panna Cotta Star

£7, serves 8.

Finish off Christmas dinner with this striking panna cotta star from Morrisons, ideal for those who'd like to close off their supper with something a little fruitier.

It's available to order now from Morr i sons ,

Tesco Finest Chocolate Winter Village Cake

£17, serves 16.

As relatives and friends come to eat you out of house and home, why not give them an entire village? This rich chocolate cake comes hand finished with festive decorations and a sweet sprinkling of sugary snow.

It's available for collection or delivery from Tesco between the 20 - 23 December, but make sure you order before 14 December.

Lidl Deluxe Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cottage

£8.99, 800g.

This one is sure to turn some heads. Lidl's impressive dark Belgian chocolate cottage even comes with a chocolate sauce that you can pour down the chimney - what a way to cap off the day.

It's available in-store at Lidl .

See what other elaborate festive fare the major supermarkets have up their sleeves in our full Supermarket Christmas food 2022 guide

Prices and availability information correct as of 30 November 2022