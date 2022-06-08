Which? warns parents not to use a security camera as a baby monitor

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
A wireless security camera might seem like a cheap and flexible way to monitor your baby while they sleep. However, you should think twice before buying one.
Not only have we exposed security issues with wireless cameras in the past, our testing indicates that these cameras simply aren't suitable for effectively monitoring your baby in their nursery.
Keep scrolling to find out why a security camera doesn't work as a baby monitor. Plus, we give expert advice on what you should buy instead and share our pick of some recently tested monitors.
Here's a handful of reasons why you shouldn’t rely on a security camera to monitor your baby’s sleep.
Our February 2022 survey of 2,004 parents revealed that 28% of parents who owned a baby monitor used a wi-fi enabled model. These clever gadgets are super convenient, enabling parents to keep an eye on their sleeping children via an app on their smartphone or tablet.
However, with our cheapest Best Buy smart baby monitor costing more than £100, it can be tempting to look for more affordable options.
A security camera might appeal as they can cost around £50, or even less, and can potentially be repurposed for home security after your child grows up.
But, as explained above, security cameras typically lack important features and are far more suited to detecting intruders than monitoring your baby.
Baby monitors come in three main variations - audio only, video monitors and smart monitors.
We've recently reviewed six new smart baby monitors. Here are three models that are worth considering:
This smart video baby monitor from VTech allows you to check in on a smartphone or tablet app, or via a parent unit with a Full HD 5-inch screen.
It has a room temperature sensor, sound sensitive lights and a built-in night light with three different colours.
See how it fared in the lab in our VTech RM5754HD review.
Just like the Vtech above, this Hubble baby monitor has an app and a mains or battery-powered parent unit with a 5-inch colour screen.
You can talk to your baby through the monitor, or play preloaded audio books, lullabies and soothing sounds. There's also a night light with seven different colours on the camera unit.
Find out whether it is worth buying in our Hubble Nursery Pal Cloud review.
Motorola’s smart baby monitor also has a 5-inch colour screen parent unit and an app, but the nursery camera is what you're paying for.
This can be placed on a side or mounted on a stand over the crib to give a bird’s-eye view of your sleeping baby.
Our Motorola VM65X CONNECT review gives the in-depth verdict on this baby monitor.
Either for criminal gain or just for kicks, malicious hackers trawl the internet hunting for unsecured cameras and baby monitors. If they find a vulnerable device, they could access the video feed, and spy on you and your baby.
You can protect yourself by choosing a highly rated baby monitor in our reviews, as they have been checked for how they protect your privacy.
We'd recommend following the steps below to further increase your security:
