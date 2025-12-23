Who is Revolut Mobile and are its Sim deals good value?

The last few years have seen a surge in new mobile networks as companies try to capture a share of a huge, competitive market.

Now another new provider has launched, offering low introductory pricing and some different perks to competitors. Find out more about Revolut Mobile, which runs on the Vodafone network, and how the proposition compares to the rest of the market.

Who is Revolut Mobile?

Revolut Mobile is a new offering from Revolut, a financial technology company. Self-described as ‘an all-in-one finance app for your money’, Revolut’s app offers a range of services and features such as banking, payment, money management, investment, crypto and budgeting tools.

Users earn RevPoints for spending money via Revolut services, which can be redeemed for rewards. Revolut Mobile plans are integrated into this existing app.

Last year, Revolut eSim launched and is now used in over 100 locations. The UK and Germany are the first countries to see the new Revolut Mobile plans. In the UK it runs on the Vodafone network

What Sim deals does Revolut Mobile offer?

Revolut has launched with just one Sim deal – a rolling one-month contract with unlimited calls, texts and data for £12.50 a month if you join before 30 March 2026. If you join after this date, the Sim is £14.99 a month.

As it’s a one month contract, if an annual price increase is introduced and you are unhappy, you can simply switch to a different network.

If you use other Revolut services and earn RevPoints, it’s possible to redeem them to pay for your mobile plan.

Are Revolut Mobile's Sim deals good value?

Revolut’s unlimited data deal is currently £12.50 a month (£14.50 for customers joining after 30 March 2026), let’s see how it compares with the rest of the market:

Big Four unlimited data Sim contracts

EE - £27 (Unlimited No Frills, 24 month), £48 (Unlimited Full Works, 24 month), increases by £2.50 a month in April

O2 - £32 (Unlimited Classic plan, 24 month), £45.59 (Unlimited Ultimate Plan, 12 month), increases by £2.50 a month in April

Three - £32 (Unlimited Lite, 24 month), £39 (Unlimited Complete, 12 month), increases by £1.80 a month in April

Vodafone - £33 (Unlimited Plus, 24 month), £48 (Unlimited Max Xtra Global Roam, 12 month), increases by £2.50 a month in April

Smaller networks unlimited Sim deals

Smarty - £18 (30-day), no price increase

iD Mobile - £18 (30-day or 12 month), £17 (24 month), no price increase

Asda Mobile - £22 (30-day or 12 month), £19 (24 month), no price increase

This means you could save a significant amount if you switch to Revolut from one of the most expensive deals with a big four network. Even switching from some of the cheapest networks in the market such as Smarty and iD Mobile could save you £5.50 a month if you sign up for the lower price.

Best value high and unlimited data deals

Check current Sim-only deal prices for high-data users to see if you could make a saving by switching. You can also find out more about switching mobile provider in our guide.

Does Revolut Mobile offer free EU roaming?

Yes, Revolut offers 20GB of roaming in 30 EU countries. Unusually, this allowance also applies to the US, which is an excellent perk for anyone who frequently travels there.

Additionally, Revolut plans come with a ‘Messaging Pass’. This lets you use a small amount of data with restricted bandwidth for messaging and other apps in countries outside the EU or US.

Revolut claims the Pass provides access to at least 250MB of roaming data with an estimated maximum speed of 16Kbps and is designed for text-based messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram, but not non-text content sharing, streaming or internet calls.

Find out more ways to cut your travel costs in our guide on how to save money on mobile roaming charges.

Is there anything else I should know about Revolut?

Although this is unlikely to directly impact the mobile network offering, Which? has previously raised concerns about the other services offered by Revolut.

As recently as October this year, we reported that Revolut again recorded the highest number of fraud and scam complaints escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

We previously highlighted issues around how Revolut handles fraud, after the company secured a restricted banking licence.