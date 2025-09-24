Why are flight delays getting worse?
In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explore why flight delays are getting worse.
We've analysed a whole load of data to find out why more flights are being delayed, what’s causing them, which airlines are worse than the rest, and crucially, we explain what more needs to be done to keep passengers in the loop
This episode is read by James Rowe, and is based on Kate Pasola's article that was originally published in the September / October 2025 issue of Which? Travel Magazine.
