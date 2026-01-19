Why your annual travel insurance might not cover a cruise holiday

Compare travel insurance deals
Many travellers assume an annual travel insurance policy will cover them on a cruise. But cruises are often treated differently from standard holidays, and cover is not always included as standard.
In fact, 32% of annual travel insurance policies only include cruise cover as a paid add-on, while 14% don’t offer cruise cover at all, according to Go.Compare’s analysis of Defaqto data.
Without the right cover in place, you may not be protected against cruise-specific risks such as medical treatment onboard, missed ports, or being confined to your cabin due to illness.
Here, we explain what cruise insurance covers, what to check on an annual policy, and how to make sure you’re properly covered before you set sail.
Cruise insurance is designed to cover risks that don’t usually apply to standard holidays, and there are quite a few once you’re at sea. What’s included varies by policy, but most cruise insurance typically covers
As with any travel insurance, it’s important to check the policy wording carefully. Cruise cover can look similar at first glance, but limits, exclusions and conditions can differ significantly between insurers.
The right cruise cover depends on your trip and how much you’ve paid upfront.
Cruises can involve higher medical costs and more disruption than a standard holiday, so it’s worth prioritising strong medical and repatriation cover, solid cancellation protection, and cover for cruise-specific issues such as cabin confinement, missed ports and itinerary changes.
Excesses matter too, as a cheaper policy can still leave you paying a lot if you need to claim.
To cut through the small print, we’ve surveyed 55 travel insurance companies and analysed 153 policies that include cruise cover, either as standard or as a paid add-on.
You can see which policies perform best in our independent guide to the best cruise insurance.
Cruise cover on annual travel insurance policies is often time-limited per trip.
According to Go.Compare analysis of Defaqto data from 933 annual travel insurance policies, most policies that include cruise cover cap it at between 31 and 59 days.
Some limit cover to under 30 days, while only a small number cover cruises lasting three months or more.
For most short cruises this won’t matter. But if you’re taking a longer sailing, booking back-to-back cruises, or spending extended time abroad before or after your cruise, you could find part of your trip isn’t covered.
Yes, but you will usually need to declare your condition and it may cost more.
This matters for cruise holidays in particular, as medical treatment at sea and emergency evacuation can be expensive. Some insurers will offer cover at a higher price, while others may exclude claims linked to your condition.
If you are struggling to find suitable cover, specialist insurers may be able to help.