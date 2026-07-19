Why your metabolism changes as you age – and how to give it a boost

Health? or Hype?
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At one time or another, most of us have blamed our metabolism: either it’s so ‘fast’ that we can justify our decision to skip the healthy salad and tuck into chips and chocolate cake, or it’s so ‘slow’ that we only have to look at a biscuit to gain weight. Unsurprisingly, there’s a bit more to it than that.
‘When we talk about metabolism, we’re referring to all the chemical processes that allow the body to convert food into energy, build and repair tissues, regulate hormones and maintain essential functions,’ explains Dr Richard Mackenzie.
Put simply, your metabolic rate is the amount of energy – or calories – that your body uses in a set period of time. However, Dr Mackenzie believes it’s vital to consider the bigger picture. ‘Many discussions of metabolism focus only on how many calories are burned.
'A broader and more useful perspective is to think about metabolism as involving both energy expenditure and metabolic health, which means how effectively the body processes and responds to nutrients.’
Dr Richard Mackenzie has over 30 years’ experience helping people improve their metabolic health. Based at The Metabolic Health Clinic in London’s Harley Street, he is also a leading biomedical researcher and the author of How Stress Works.
Dr Jack Mosley is the son of Dr Michael Mosley, pioneer of the 5:2 diet and the Fast 800 programme. He has worked as a doctor in emergency medicine in the UK and Australia and now works as a GP registrar. He is the author of Food Noise.
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The key hormone involved in metabolism is insulin, which is produced by the pancreas and helps move glucose from the bloodstream into the cells.
If cells become less sensitive to insulin, known as insulin resistance, this process becomes less efficient and results in increased fat storage, especially around the waist, along with an increased risk of metabolic syndrome: a cluster of conditions including high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels (for example, high triglycerides or low ‘good’ HDL cholesterol), abdominal obesity and raised blood sugar.
Over time, metabolic syndrome can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart attack and stroke.
Fluctuating hormone levels during perimenopause and menopause can also affect your metabolism. ‘Declining oestrogen levels can promote fat storage, especially around the waist. Muscle mass may decrease more rapidly and insulin sensitivity may worsen. Weight gain is common, even without major changes in calorie intake,’ says Dr Mackenzie.
However, research indicates that hormone therapy (HRT) may improve insulin sensitivity and help reduce the increase in abdominal fat associated with menopause, although it isn't recommended as a weight-loss treatment.
Thyroid hormones also play a part. Hypothyroidism (low levels of thyroid hormones) can slow down the metabolism, leading to weight gain, while hyperthyroidism (high levels) can speed it up, leading to weight loss. Both conditions can be diagnosed with a simple blood test, and treated with medication.
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Even if you can no longer get away with eating the way you did as a teenager, this isn’t simply a result of your formerly fast metabolism slowing down. Research shows that our metabolic rate actually remains fairly stable until around the age of 60, at which point our energy expenditure tends to decline more quickly. Even then, research shows that it only decreases by an average of 0.7% each year.
‘The most noticeable metabolic shifts for many people occur in their 40s and 50s, due to changes in body composition, insulin sensitivity and the hormonal changes associated with menopause,’ says Dr Mackenzie.
According to Dr Mackenzie, the term ‘slow metabolism’ can be misleading: ‘Your metabolism doesn’t typically fall off a cliff in middle age. For many adults, the feeling that their ‘metabolism has slowed’ may reflect increasing insulin resistance and changes in body composition more than a major decline in calorie-burning rate alone.’
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Although many of us gain weight as we age, it certainly isn’t inevitable – more often than not it’s our lifestyle to blame.
‘Regular movement remains one of the most effective ways to support metabolic health. Exercise helps maintain insulin sensitivity, supports glucose control, and preserves muscle mass,’ says Dr Mackenzie. Muscle is metabolically active tissue, which requires constant energy, even when you’re sleeping. It burns more calories than fat, so it also reduces the risk of obesity. This is why strength and resistance training, not just cardio, is associated with better metabolic health.'
Along with physical inactivity, there’s also evidence that prolonged stress and poor sleep can impair insulin sensitivity. Stress increases levels of the hormone cortisol, reducing insulin sensitivity and encouraging abdominal fat storage; poor sleep disrupts appetite, impairs blood sugar control and encourages inactivity, all of which lead to weight gain.
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We all love the idea of a quick fix, but Dr Mackenzie says there’s no magic way to boost your metabolism.
‘There’s no evidence-based shortcut that dramatically increases metabolic rate long term. Many products and diets claim to ‘boost metabolism’, but the effects are usually very small and temporary. Things like caffeine, green tea extract and spicy foods may slightly increase calorie burning, but not enough to produce substantial weight loss on their own.
'Rather than trying to ‘speed up’ metabolism, the focus should be on preserving muscle, staying active and improving insulin sensitivity. Healthy metabolism is built through long-term habits, not high-protein products or metabolism-boosting claims.’
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With this in mind, Dr Mackenzie recommends the following six strategies:
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Dr Mackenzie advises that the following symptoms could indicate poor metabolic health:
Your GP can check your thyroid function and blood glucose, and may recommend other blood tests where appropriate.
‘If you have risk factors or concerns, seeing your GP is likely to be more informative than chasing metabolism-boosting products or relying on symptoms alone,’ recommends Dr Mackenzie.
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