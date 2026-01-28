Creatine vs protein powder: which workout supplement do you really need?

For years, workout supplements such as creatine and protein powder were the preserve of only the most devoted of gym-goers and body builders.

But now they are increasingly mainstream. From midlife women tackling a first 5k to weekend walkers looking to protect their joints, more of us than ever are turning to supplements such as these for a little extra help.

As the supplement aisles at the supermarkets grow ever bigger, so does confusion over what you really need. If you only have space (or budget) for one in your cupboard, which should it be?

The truth is that while both protein and creatine are good building blocks for a stronger body, they do quite different things. Protein acts as the raw material to repair your muscles, while creatine functions more like a battery for your cells. But that doesn't mean you need both (or either, necessarily!). It depends on your goals and circumstances. We explain how to decide below.

Protein powder for muscle recovery

What is it? Protein powder is essentially just convenience in a tub. It can be derived either from animal (whey, casein or egg) or plant (soy, pea, rice, hemp) sources. It is processed to remove fat and carbohydrates, and often then sweetened or flavoured to make it more palatable to take.

The workout benefit: Protein provides the amino acids necessary for Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS) -- the process of repairing the micro-tears caused by exercise. Repairing these tears is what causes your muscles to rebuild stronger.

The link between protein and muscle repair and growth is firmly established, and health claims such as ‘protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass’ and ‘protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass’ are allowed in the UK.

The catch: Protein powder does not magically build muscle for you. It’s simply a convenient way to hit a daily protein goal (for example, that might typically be 1.6g to 2.2g per kg of body weight for active individuals).

The verdict: If you struggle to eat enough protein from whole foods such as meat, eggs and beans, protein powder may be useful. However if your diet is already protein-rich it is not a ‘must buy’, and you can over-do it.

According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey , men in the UK on average eat 85g protein while women consume 67g protein a day. While this is just an average figure, it is above the general daily recommendations given by the UK Department of Health , which are 55.5g per day for men and 45g for women aged 19-64. So, chances are you're getting enough.

Creatine for muscle fuel

What is it? Creatine is a naturally occurring compound but the supplement, usually in the form of creatine monohydrate, is made by chemically combining two ingredients to create a pure form.

The body makes most of its own creatine. There are dietary sources, including seafood, meat, and poultry but you'd need to eat quite a lot to get to the 'performance dose' supported by sports science of around 3-5g a day.

The Workout Benefit: Unlike protein, which is a building block, creatine helps your body produce ATP — the primary energy source for short, explosive bursts of effort. Creatine is one of the most thoroughly researched supplements on the market and there is solid evidence that creatine supplementation, when combined with resistance training, helps build muscle mass.

The catch: As with protein, creatine does not do anything without you putting in the work too. It does not directly build muscle mass, but instead gives you the energy to lift a little heavier or exercise a little longer, which itself then leads to muscle growth.

The verdict: If you are lifting weights or doing high intensity training, creatine supplementation can be an effective performance aid.

So, should you opt for protein or creatine?

As the two supplements play different roles, whether you take both, one or neither is an individual choice dependent on many factors including your age and your health and fitness goals.

Can only afford one and over 40? Consider creatine. It provides a performance and bone-density boost that is hard to get from diet alone.

Younger muscle builders: consider both

If your goal is to maximise muscle growth, then you could benefit both from the energy to train at high intensity that creatine can assist with, as well as protein to help provide the raw materials needed to build the new tissue.

The midlife trainer (age 40+): creatine

Oestrogen and testosterone levels drop during our 40s and 50s, which means we become more susceptible to muscle loss. Women also lose bone mass at a greater rate than men.

When it comes to protecting muscle and bone, there’s solid evidence that creatine supplementation, when combined with resistance training, helps to build muscle mass. Creatine is therefore increasingly considered important by many experts at this age, particularly for women.

If you lack protein in your diet: protein

While actual protein deficiency is incredibly rare, people on a restricted diet or who struggle for medical reasons to get enough might well consider protein shakes or drinks as a convenient source.

What about benefits beyond fitness?

Creatine is also increasingly being pushed for its ‘brain benefits’. Because the brain is a massive consumer of energy, supplementing with 3g–5g daily is being studied for its ability to clear ‘brain fog’ and improve mental clarity.

However, while research may seem promising, it's not there yet. There are no officially recognised or allowed claims in the UK for creatine for mental performance.

