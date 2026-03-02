'Will claiming for a chipped windscreen make my car insurance cost more?'

Chipped windscreen

If I claim to get a small chip in a car windscreen fixed, I know it won’t affect my no-claims discount, but will it affect my car insurance premium next year?

A Which? Money member

'Probably not – but check with your insurer to be sure'

Simon Dicey, Which? money expert, says:

It’s possible but unlikely that a single windscreen claim would affect your premium for the forthcoming renewal. 

Some insurers explicitly state this in their policy documents, but if you can’t find this you could call up your insurer and ask.

Several claims for glass in a short period of time may cause your insurer to consider you a higher risk and factor this in when you renew. 

You should declare all your claim(s) when shopping around for new cover or renewing your policy

It’s also worth bearing in mind that you should declare all your claim(s) when shopping around for new cover or renewing your policy.

Given recent falls in the average cost of car insurance, you could even press your insurer for a reduction in your premium. Arm yourself with quotes from other insurers on comparison sites before calling your insurer.

See our guide on claiming on your car insurance for more on working out whether it's worth making a claim.

