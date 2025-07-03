Will your travel insurance cover a summer holiday to Cyprus or Dubai?

Cyprus, Egypt and Dubai are popular holiday hotspots, but the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Iran has sparked concerns about travelling to the wider region this summer.

A string of government travel alerts were issued for countries in the region last month, and while there is currently a ceasefire in place, there is still a chance that the conflict could reignite and affect nearby destinations.

Alarmingly, only a third of travel insurance policies we analysed cover war as standard or as an optional extra. Here, we take a closer look at what else could be hidden in the small print and what travel insurance offers holidaymakers worried about the tensions.

1. What countries won't insurers cover?

Always check the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) website for the latest advice on the country you plan to visit, as going against government guidance could invalidate your travel insurance policy and leave unprotected.

The FCDO currently advises against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories , and against all travel to Gaza and parts of southern Israel, as well as the areas along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. It's also advised not to travel to Iran and Syria.

But what about other nearby countries popular with British tourists? Here's what the FCDO says:

Egypt: While some areas are a no-go, most of the places popular with holidaymakers are still considered safe. That includes Red Sea resorts such as Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Hurghada. There is also no advice against travel to the capital Cairo.

While are a no-go, most of the places popular with holidaymakers are still considered safe. That includes Red Sea resorts such as Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Hurghada. There is also no advice against travel to the capital Cairo. Cyprus: Cyprus is only a couple of hundred miles away from Israel and the FCDO advice first issued on 13 June still stands. It warns that 'ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.' As such, you should 'monitor local and international media for the latest information' and 'be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities'.

Cyprus is only a couple of hundred miles away from Israel and the FCDO advice first issued on 13 June still stands. It warns that 'ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.' As such, you should 'monitor local and international media for the latest information' and 'be vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities'. The UAE and Qatar: Iran’s attack on a US base in Qatar in June led to some flight disruptions in the region, but the FCDO currently has no warnings against travel to either country.

Iran’s attack on a US base in Qatar in June led to some flight disruptions in the region, but the FCDO currently has no warnings against travel to either country. Turkey: The country shares a border with Iran, but the FCDO doesn't advise against travel there and holidaymakers going to its popular Mediterranean resorts shouldn't have cause for concern. However, the government advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism.

2. Will I get money back if I cancel?

The only reasons accepted by most travel insurers for cancellation include the serious illness of one of the travellers, or a bereavement of the insured or a very close family member. So you won't be able to claim for losses due to cancellation if worrying is the reason you want to cancel a trip.

One caveat is if the FCDO officially advises against travelling to the destination after you've already booked.

Fortunately, most package-holiday tour operators and airlines will give you the opportunity to claim a refund or rebook if this happens – although some online travel agents won't, so always check the small print before buying.

You should also be able to use your travel insurance to make a cancellation claim, provided the FCDO advises against your trip after you've booked or insured it.

3. Does when I bought cover matter?

It's always best to buy travel insurance as soon as you book your flights or package holiday. If you leave it until the last minute and the situation in the place you're heading to deteriorates, then you could find yourself unprotected.

That's because insurance is designed to protect against the unexpected. Most policies will therefore contain wording explaining that they won't cover you for things you knew about when you arranged the cover.

This 'known event' clause found in the terms and conditions means claims for unanticipated developments (such as government advice against travel because of war or terrorism) are excluded.

Prevention is better than cure, so make sure you buy a policy that fits your needs. Make a list of the key things you want and expect from your policy, then check the policy's terms and conditions to see if it's clear these are covered up to the limits you need.

If anything isn't clear, contact the insurer for clarification. To get you started, see our reviews to compare which insurers offer the most comprehensive cover.

4. What if I am already in the country?

It's important to note that insurance policies usually only cover 'unrecoverable costs', so customers should first contact their tour operator or travel provider to explore their options.

The good news is that if you're on a package holiday then you will be protected by the Package Travel Regulations. This means the company you booked with is required to rescue and repatriate you.

The same protections are not, however, available to travellers who booked independently. This is where travel insurance comes in.

If the FCDO changes its advice to recommend against ‘all travel’ or ‘all but essential travel’ to the country you are currently visiting, then you should be covered for costs as a result of cutting your trip short. That includes additional accommodation and travel expenses to get home safely.

Admiral, for example, told us customers that buy their travel insurance would also be covered for any injuries suffered as a result of hostilities. But again, that is assuming the FCDO hasn’t advised against travel to that country before the customer leaves the UK.

A spokesperson for the insurer said: 'If the advice not to travel to that destination was already in place, even if the war hadn’t yet reached it, then there would be no cover from our policy.'

There are exceptions, however. Aviva told us their travel insurance policies may cover trips to areas that the FCDO warns against travel to.

James Devereux, travel manager at Aviva, says this is only provided if the trip is deemed essential. He adds: 'This typically includes family emergencies or other urgent matters but there is no cover for holidays or leisure travel.'

5. Can you buy insurance for war?

Unfortunately, if a conflict does break out in the place you've booked, you may not be covered by your travel insurance.

Check the small print very carefully, as most standard policies exclude war, acts of war, and political unrest from trip cancellation coverage.

Which? analysis found only around a third of policies include cover for war as standard or offer it as an optional extra.

If you absolutely need to travel to a dangerous destination, for example, you’re going for work or visiting a family member, then you will need to take out high-risk travel insurance.

Only specialist insurers sell this type of policy, but as well as standard cover for loss, theft and cancellation, you'll get cover for evacuation, emergency medical treatment and legal expenses. It can even pay for a close friend or family member to travel to you should you be seriously ill or injured.

6. How do I find the best travel insurance policy?

As always, the first step is to shop around for the best deal. Price comparison sites allow you to view multiple travel insurance quotes at a glance and also include policies for high-risk countries. The main ones for insurance are Compare the Market, Confused.com , GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket.

Once you've found a deal that is right for you, check how Which? reviewed the provider and policy.

Finally, check the policy wording carefully before you buy, as well as any general exclusions and conditions.