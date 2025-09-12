Will your pension come under fire in this year's Budget?

It’s still 75 days to go until this year’s Budget speech, but already the rumours are swirling.

In this episode, we’re joined by Which? Money Deputy Editor Sam Richardson & Helen Morrissey, Head of Retirement Analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown to take a look at what could be announced in November, and whether or not you need to take action now.



What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here .