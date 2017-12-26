How to improve the air quality in your home
By Matt Stevens
As well as buying an air purifier, there are steps you can take to increase the quality of the air in your home. Find out what you can do.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
A lot of the things we do to make our homes warm and cosy – and to keep our heating bills low – aren’t helping the air quality in our homes.
Fully-insulated homes, with windows double-glazed and lofts lagged, save on energy costs. But this can seal in the pollutants that are found in the home. These are created while cooking, from using cleaning products and toiletries, or from an open fire.
Buying a good quality air purifier is one way of tackling the problem of air pollution. But there are other steps you can take that will help to improve the quality of the air you breathe – including keeping your home well ventilated.
Want to know which air purifiers remove the most pollutants from the air? We reveal the best air purifiers.
Open the windows
Open the windows to ventilate your home. This is the easiest way of removing polluting particles from the air in your living space. Avoid blocking existing permanent ventilation features, such as air bricks and trickle vents on windows.
Vacuum regularly
Make sure you vacuum floors regularly to remove polluting particles that can build up, such as dust and pet hair, which can impact on the quality of the air you breath.
The best vacuum cleaners will pick up twice as much dust as the worst, and they’re much better at stopping the dust from leaking back into your room.
Hard floors vs carpets
Carpets can give a warm and homely feel to a home. But it's easier to keep hard floors clean and remove allergens.
Candles and open fires
Cutting down the use of scented candles and log fires will also help to improve the quality of the air. If you use scented candles, think about opening a window, too.
Use bathroom fans to clear the air
Use an extractor fan in your bathroom to remove the after effects of using toiletries and cleaning products. Opening a window will help, too, and it will help you to reduce condensation and deal with damp.
If you suffer from damp, find out which kind of damp is affecting your home.
Cooker hoods and kitchen extractor fans
Hoods and fans in the kitchen should be switched on during and after cooking to clear the air. And consider an extracting, rather than recirculating, cooker hood that actually vents the air away.
Ventilate during home improvement
When painting and decorating, make sure that paint and solvent smells have gone before using the room again.
Pollution is outside as well as indoors
If you live near a busy road, keep the windows closed during hours of peak traffic. If you suffer from hayfever, try closing the windows when the pollen count is highest in the morning.