Best baby bouncer brands
By Anna Studman
Baby bouncers are a great way to keep your baby active and entertained, and can help to soothe little ones to sleep.
Baby bouncers are available from a big range of brands, including Babies R Us, Chicco, Fisher-Price and Mothercare.
You can get cheap baby bouncers for around £15, but some can cost as much as £100 if they come with toys attached, a rocking or vibration motion, or music.
Are the more expensive bouncers worth the higher price?
Best baby bouncers as rated by parents
In March 2014, we asked 1,439 UK parents with children under five about their experiences with baby bouncer brands. We asked each parent to rate the brand they owned on a number of important factors, which can really make the difference between a bouncer that's a joy to use, and one that's a pain. We asked about:
- ease of getting your baby in and out
- ease of cleaning
- how comfortable your baby looks
- ease of assembly
- value for money.
We also asked how satisfied they were with their baby bouncer brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend, in order to determine an overall customer score for each brand.
Fisher-Price baby bouncers
Our survey revealed that Fisher-Price was the most-owned brand (27%), followed by Mamas & Papas (11%) and Mothercare (10%).
Fisher-Price's most expensive rocker chair, the Cruisin' Motion Soother, £70, comes with toys and a mirror, and gently pulses to relax your baby.
At around £40, the brand's cheapest bouncers, such as the Woodsy Friends Comfy Time bouncer, are simpler, but still cost more than many other bouncers.