How to spot a fake baby carrier or sling

You don’t know what harmful chemicals or dyes may have been used in the fabric, straps and buckles, and because babies will chew and suck on buckles and straps, it’s a real concern if any unsafe chemicals have been used in the construction of the product.

Bad stitching and flimsy construction is also an obvious worry - a representative from Moby Wrap told us she had consumers reporting that their counterfeit product had torn during use. It’s also possible that the material used in a counterfeit product will not be fire retardant.

On top of this, if you do run into problems, there will not be any warranty protection on these products.

As a side note, unbranded products online will suffer from the same drawbacks, so even if a product is more of an ‘imitation’ then an outright counterfeit, you run the risks.

