The best and worst high street shops of 2017, as voted for by thousands of shoppers – find out who’s top of our table of 100 shops.

Our Which? annual shopper survey is the UK’s biggest, revealing what customers really think of the shops they visit. You can use our results to find out everything you need to know about the experience of shopping in a store.

And you can trust our results, because they’re based on the opinions of people who have recently shopped there.

We surveyed more than 10,000 shoppers from across the UK to tell you where is best to shop based on customers’ recommendations. Big-name stores, such as Debenhams, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Currys/PC World, are all included alongside smaller chains, such as Lakeland and Screwfix, plus independent stores.

The table below is currently locked and listed in alphabetical order. Once unlocked, it reveals the 100 best and worst shops, as rated by their customers. Our analysis also uncovered why the top-scoring shops do so well, you can use this to find the right retailer for your next purchase.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the full results and analysis. Not yet a Which? member? Take a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews.