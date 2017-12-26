Best DIY websites

The best and worst online shops for buying DIY and decorating products, as voted for by thousands of shoppers.

Our huge online shopping survey asked more than 10,000 members of the public for their opinions of online retailers that sell DIY and decorating products.

The results of our survey enable us to calculate unique customer scores for each website, to highlight the best and worst places to shop overall. The score combines customer satisfaction with how likely shoppers are to recommend the site to a friend. We've also rated the different retailers for price, deliveries, quality and ease of finding products.

Unlock our table below to reveal the best and worst websites for buying DIY products. The results include sites with a big high street presence, such as Homebase, Wickes and B&Q, as well as online-only rivals, such as Amazon, Ebay and Toolstation.

We also have results for the best DIY shops on the high street.

The best online DIY and decorating outlets are ranked by customer score – the score combines satisfaction with how likely shoppers would be to recommend the website to a friend.

But you can also use our individual star ratings to compare sites for price, deliveries, quality and availability of items.

We also reveal our Which? Recommended Providers (WRPs) – the best online shops for buying DIY and decorating products. Only the shops that you think are the very best are WRPs, so look for them if you want a reliably good shopping experience.

