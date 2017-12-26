The results of our power shower survey reveal which shower brands are most likely to impress. Find out which power shower brand you should buy.

We’ve asked hundreds of Which? members about their power showers and used these results to help you choose between big power shower brands Aqualisa, Mira and Triton.

Aqualisa is the most popular brand - 29% of power shower users we surveyed bought one. It's closely followed by Mira (27%). But popularity doesn't always mean a product is great.

We uncovered a big difference between how reliable the power shower brands are. Nearly four in ten owners of one particular brand experienced a fault.

We also ask shower owners to rate important elements of using a shower, such as build quality, stability of water temperature, and how strong the flow of water is. Buying the right shower is key if you want to look forward to lovely, hot showers with a good, steady pressure.

Best and worst power shower brands

In the table below, you can see the customer scores for the brands and compare how one brand rivals another on factors such as reliability and value for money.

Best power shower brands Brand Reliability Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature when water is used elsewhere Value for money 90% 83% 72% 89% 64% 72% - - Using the table: Customer score is based on how satisfied people were with their product and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend. Where there isn't a star rating or score, it means that there weren't enough people rate that element of the brand.

Sample sizes for customer score: Aqualisa 86, Mira 81, Triton 31

Sample sizes for reliability score: Aqualisa 83, Mira 79, Triton 31 Click to expand the table and see the full results

How Which? rates power shower brands

In May 2016 we surveyed 1,732 Which? members about their experiences with the shower they bought in the last five years.

The customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with their shower, and whether or not they would recommend it to a friend.

