Best Black Friday pushchairs, car seats and other baby products

We round up the baby products and parent gadgets that are rarely discounted. If you spot one of these on Black Friday, you can know whether you're getting a good deal.

Black Friday can seem like the ideal time to kit out your home for your baby. But are all those Black Friday special offers and discounts exactly what they seem? It pays to know which Black Friday deals are truly good value and which are the products that are on sale throughout the year anyway.

The key to finding the best Black Friday bargains is knowing how to separate the deals from the duds. We can help with that. We keep a constant eye on what’s on sale and how much it costs, so we know which pushchairs, car seats and baby monitors are good deals when they're discounted. We’ve listed these lesser-spotted baby bargains below.

Bear in mind that whatever you purchase, it’s important to make sure the product is right for you and your baby. It won’t matter how much money you’ve saved on a Black Friday deal, if you end up having to buy something twice. With this in mind, it’s always worth reading our reviews of baby and child products and comparing the test results to make sure you spend your money wisely.

Black Friday baby deals to look out for

Keep scrolling for the latest baby and child Black Friday deals that are worth taking a look at. On this page you’ll find information on:

Pushchair deals to look out for

iCandy is offering parents the chance to register their interest in the iCandy Black Friday deals before the sale actually happens. If you sign up now you’ll get an email that provides a sneak peek at the pushchair offers available from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 November.

It’s not known what will be included in the limited discounted stock, but as there’s a new iCandy Raspberry stroller out this November and new updated iCandy Peach pushchair for 2018, it’s thought older versions of both might be reduced on Black Friday. All iCandy will say is that a number of popular pushchairs will available to purchase at cut-rate prices, along with some reduced accessories.

But don’t worry if you miss out on snapping up a deal over Black Friday weekend, as iCandy will have more offers available in its Cyber Monday outlet on 27 November. Take a look at our iCandy pushchair reviews to see the typical price of its products, so you can know whether that stroller is a steal or not.

Silver Cross doesn’t generally take part in Black Friday sales, but in the past some retailers – such as Babies R Us, John Lewis and Amazon – have offered Silver Cross pushchairs at discounted prices or sold special pushchair and car seat bundles.

We don’t recommend buying car seat and pushchair bundles, as it’s important to consider each purchase carefully to ensure you’re choosing the best possible products for your child. But you can check our Silver Cross car seat and Silver Cross pushchair reviews to gauge how safe they are, how easy they are to use and whether these products aced our durability tests.

If you’re keen to find a Silver Cross pushchair in the Black Friday sales, the Silver Cross Wave launched in January and has remained steady in price at £995, so if you see it for less it’s worth snapping up. Similarly the Silver Cross Surf 3 usually costs £845, so anything below that could be considered a good deal.

Last year Argos and Boots had a number of Mamas and Papas pushchair deals, but the discounts weren’t as large as Mamas and Papas offered on its own website. Many items were reduced by up to 50%, and Mamas and Papas also held an extended Black Friday sale. It started two days earlier than most, on 22 November, and ran until 29 November.

Currently Mamas and Papas has an offers page on its website, which features big discounts on an assortment of pushchairs, including the Mamas and Papas Flip XT 2. Originally the Flip XT 2 cost £718, but typically it hovers around the £500 mark. But right now it can be purchased for just £359 there, along with the Armadillo Sport 3-wheel pushchair and Armadillo Signature edition pushchair, both of which have £100 off their retail price.

The Mamas and Papas website also sells a number of usually pricey Bugaboo pushchairs, such as the Bugaboo Chameleon 3, Bugaboo Bee5 and Bugaboo Donkey. But that won’t be the only place you can get a great deal on one of its premium pushchairs or travel systems. Last year John Lewis had some Bugaboo pushchair offers on Black Friday, and is currently selling a Chameleon 3 bundle with a free footmuff that's worth £100.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the new Bugaboo Donkey 2 launched at the start of November, which potentially means the original Bugaboo Donkey may go on sale. We haven’t tested the Donkey 2 yet, but plan to put it through its paces in our lab and will have a detailed review live soon. You can then find out how well it handles, how easy it is to use and if there are any safety issues you need to be aware of.

Car seat deals to look out for

Last year there were a number of Britax car seats featured in Black Friday promotional sales, with the biggest discounts found on Amazon and Boots. This included half-price offers on the Britax Romer Evolva and the Britax Romer Adventure highback booster car seat.

As car seats are such an essential safety product for babies and children, generally we wouldn’t advise buying a car seat online without seeing it first. We believe it’s important to be able to examine a car seat in person before parting with your cash, where you also have the opportunity to ask questions about how best to use it, as well as have it expertly installed by someone who is specially trained. Some retailers, such as Halfords, will let you buy online and pick it up in store, which means you can still get it fitted into your car when you go to the shop to get your purchase.

Mothercare also offers this service and in previous years it has held a huge Black Friday sale with significant reductions on a number of car seat brands. As with iCandy, you can sign up to the Mothercare Black Friday mailing list now to be among the first to see its deals.

In previous years, Mothercare has offered Black Friday discounts on popular items such as Cybex Aton car seats, Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix car seats and Maxi-Cosi AxissFix car seats. Argos and Babies R Us are also great places to check if you’re looking for a discount on a car seat you intend to buy.

But it’s important not to choose a car seat just because it’s within your budget and looks like it does the job. Although a car seat can seem like an expensive purchase, when you consider the price and how many uses you will get out of it, big-ticket seats actually cost less than 20p a day when you factor in four years of usage.

We’d recommend checking our reviews to find out how a car seat copes in our crash tests before you spend any money. Our crash test scenarios include a front and side-impact crash, and the results from these two tests are combined with expert assessments of comfort, ease of use and ease of installation. We also look at how much of a risk there is of installing a seat wrongly, which could potentially affect the protection it will provide in a crash.

Not all car seats that conform to current testing standards will be completely safe – we’ve seen car seats fail Which? tests, some of which could be on offer this Black Friday, and these Don't Buy car seats should be avoided at all costs.

Baby monitor deals to look out for

Top-of-the-range video baby monitors and smart wi-fi baby monitors – which turn your smartphone into a video baby monitor – are generally pretty pricey. You can expect to pay between £150 and £300 at most retailers, but the good news is that they are often heavily discounted during Black Friday.

Last year Mothercare, Tesco, Amazon and Asda had significant savings on baby monitors from the likes of Philips Avent, BT and Motorola. So if there’s a baby monitor you're after, check the typical price on our reviews before seeing how it compares with the listed price in any retailer's Black Friday sales.

But if you’re thinking about buying a smart baby monitor that connects to your wi-fi, it’s important to bear in mind how secure it is. For wi-fi baby monitors we test for any security vulnerabilities you may need to know about, such as unsecured data or weak password requirements, and if any data could be intercepted.

Wi-fi baby monitors, video baby monitors and audio baby monitors are also checked for sound and picture quality, volume clarity and sound, as well and range and signal strength testing.

Highchair deals to look out for

High chairs can cost as much as £400 or as little as £10. There are a lot of different options available and generally you’ll see many discounted in the Black Friday sales. Many top brands offer multi-age high chairs, which are on the pricier end of the scale but they grow with your child from the first days of weaning right through to when they’re ready to sit on a regular chair.

Stokke’s Tripp Trapp high chair was one of the first adaptable multi-age high chairs, but iCandy has since launched the MiChair, which converts from a standard high chair to a low seat or a rocking chair. It’s currently £260 at John Lewis, but we’ve seen it as low as £240.

Some high chairs, such as the Ickle Bubba Orb+, are suitable from birth up to three years as they come with a newborn insert. Although they are more expensive than your average standard high chair, they can be a useful investment. You shouldn’t start weaning until your baby is six or seven months old and has control of his or her head and neck, but this multifunction high chair enables your baby to sit next to you at mealtimes at the same height as the rest of the family, even if he or she can't sit up unaided yet. The Ickle Bubba Orb costs £139, and with the newborn insert it's £159, so it’s certainly one to keep an eye on if it goes to into any Black Friday sales.

If you’re just after a standard lightweight high chair, be aware that there are lots of similar models, but all at varying prices from a range of brands including Mothercare, Red Kite and Babies R Us. Our high chair reviews detail which high chairs have the same specs and are essentially the same high chair, but in terms of cost they range from £45 up to £70. So it’s worth comparing their prices to find out which high chair is the best value for money.