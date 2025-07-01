Best deals in the July sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for July.

This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air conditioner | Air fryer | Barbecue | Broadband | Fridge freezer | Kindle & Kobo | Lawn mower | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

*Average price in the past six months: £622 Cheapest price in the past six months: £449

6.7-inch screen

Three rear cameras with 8K video recording

Seven years of support from launch

We like Big screen with high resolution

We don't like No wireless charging

This is the cheapest phone in Samsung's flagship phone range for 2024. It is less than one year old but is already seeing superb deals at some retailers.

It has encouraging specs including a 10-core Exynos 2400e processor with 8GB of Ram, and three rear cameras including a telephoto lens to improve the clarity of close-up pictures.

It's also the cheapest phone that comes with Galaxy AI - a suite of tools that use AI to improve processes. You can edit people out of photographs and AI will fill in the gap and remaster shots.

Compare prices below. Compare contract deals on the S24 FE or read our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expert review.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best Kindle and Kobo deals

Kobo Elipsa 2E

*Average price in the past six months £333. Cheapest price in the past six months £310

10.3-inch screen

Carta e-ink greyscale display (227 ppi)

32GB storage (28.4GB usable space)

We like Large, scratch-resistant screen

We don’t like Not water resistant

Released in mid-2023, the Elipsa 2E has one of the biggest screens we’ve seen on an ebook reader. It also comes with a stylus for drafting your own notes, which you can store as Notebook files or convert to PDF or Microsoft Word .doc files.

It has Bluetooth connectivity and audiobook support, as well as physical buttons and touchscreen controls.

Is the digital pen easy to use, and does the bigger screen make it unwieldy to handle? For these answers and more, check out our Kobo Elipsa 2E review.

It's available from Rakuten for £300.

To browse other offers on e-readers, see our best Kobo and Kindle deals .

Best laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 13.3-inch

*Average price in the past six months: £802. Cheapest price in the past six months: £549

Intel Core i5-1340P processor

8GB Ram

256GB SSD

We like: Reasonably powerful

We don't like: Keyboard could be better

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung has a 13.3-inch touchscreen that can be flipped all the way around so the laptop can be used like a large tablet, or propped up on a desk in ‘tent’ mode. It comes with a stylus for writing and drawing directly on the screen.

There are two USB-C ports, one of which is compatible with the fast Thunderbolt 4 standard. There’s also a full-sized USB port, HDMI, a micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. It has a fingerprint reader for quick and easy logins.

It weighs 1.14kg, which is very light for a 13-inch 2-in-1. It’s very easy to carry around all day in a small bag.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review to see if this 2-in-1 has any surprising features.

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

Best barbecue deal

Tower Kamado Maxi (T978531)

*Average price in the past six months: £376.70. Cheapest price in the past six months: £200

Charcoal fuel

Weighs 33.5kg

34cm grill diameter

We like: Simple controls

We don’t like: It's heavy

With their instantly recognisable design, Kamado-style barbecues have become popular in recent years. This one from Tower offers grilling, smoking, baking and searing.

It’s mostly made from ceramic and has a chrome-plated steel grill and wooden handles. There’s a useful temperature gauge on top of the lid, and air vents that help you to control the heat when cooking – though these are on the small side. It’s supplied with a fabric cover that provides some protection from the elements when not in use.

Want to know more? See our full Tower Kamado Maxi (T978531) review .

See more of the best barbecue deals.

Best lawn mower deal

Gardena Sileno Minimo 250

*Average price in the past six months: £638.14. Cheapest price in the past six months: £515.59

Recommended for lawns up to 250m²

Cutting range: 20mm to 45mm

Cutting width: 16cm

We like: Easy to program

We don't like: Not the best in long grass

If you're looking to automate a chore, why not get a robot lawn mower? This model from Gardena will cut your grass regardless of the weather, unless the temperature dips below 5°C.

It's suitable for lawns of up to 250m², which is just smaller than a the size of a regular tennis court. If you want a model that can cover a larger area, you can also consider the Gardena Sileno Minimo 500, which can cover up to 500m² – it's SQUIRREL_TEXT_12876351

Read our Gardena Sileno Minimo 250 robot lawn mower review to learn more.

To browse other offers on mowers, see our best lawn mower deals .

Best air conditioner deal

Homcom 9000 BTU

*Average price in the past six months: £228. Cheapest price in the past six months: £179

Weighs 22.4kg

Dimensions (H x W x D) 69.5 x 31.6 x 31.6cm

9,000 BTU

We like: Easy to install and move around

We don't like: No smartphone connectivity

If you don’t want to spend too much, this air conditioner is currently available for around the £230 mark (when retailers have it in stock), although you might catch it for a bit less at Robert Dyas and Wilko .

It comes with a kit to cover the gap where you place the window nozzle to prevent more warm air coming into the room. Overall, installation is straightforward too. The instructions are clear and comprehensive, and the remote control is good.

Discover whether the Homcom 9000 BTU is both cheap and cheerful.

Browse more of the best air conditioner deals .

Best tablet deal

Apple 11-inch iPad Air (2025)

*Average price in the past six months: £586. Cheapest price in the past six months: £549

10.9-inch screen

M3 processor and 8GB of Ram

1,640 x 2,360 resolution screen

We like: The dazzling screen

We didn't like: Other than the M3 processor, upgrades from the 2024 version are only minor

Compared to the 2024 iPad Air, this latest version has Apple's M3 chipset; a powerful processor that is meant to help run Apple Intelligence more smoothly. This model only launched in March 2025 and we've already started seeing discounts at some retailers. It's rare to get a large reduction on a new iPad, so it's unlikely you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Choose an iPad Air if you are looking for a premium iPad but don't want the cost or weight of the iPad Pro. By choosing the 2025 iPad Air over the previous 2024 or 2022 versions, you will future-proof your access to Apple's latest AI features (Apple Intelligence).

The base model on offer has 128GB but there are also 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions available.

Is this tablet the best balance between power and price for you? Find out in our full Apple 11-inch iPad Air 2025 review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best air fryer deal

Philips 3000 Series NA342/09

* Average price in the past six months: £170. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100

Basket type

Single drawer

2,000W

We like: It has a viewing window

We don't like: The Amazon deal is only available to Amazon Prime members

This single drawer basket-type air fryer has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, along with 12 presets covering everything from frozen fries to dehydrated fruits and keep warm.

Settings go as low as 40°C and as long as 24 hours for dehydration and fermentation.

It comes with Philips' patented RapidAir Plus technology, with a unique star-shaped design. The brand claims this circulates hot air around and through the food with faster air flow, ensuring even cooking inside and out to create tasty homemade meals.

Find out more about this versatile fryer in our full Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 review .

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

Best fridge freezer deal

Bosch KGN392LBFG

* Average price in the past six months: £905. Cheapest price in the past six months: £449

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Silver finish

We like: Brilliant vegetable drawer

We don’t like: It could be easier to clean

This stainless steel freestanding fridge freezer from Bosch can accommodate 14 bags of shopping. The fridge has four glass shelves and four door racks, plus a bottle shelf, two full-width drawers and an egg tray. The freezer has three drawers and an ice cube tray.

With Super Cool, the fridge temperature can be lowered for a short time in preparation for adding new items. If paired with the Bosch Home Connect app, this can be activated by using the app or with voice control. The freezer has a matching Super Freeze function.

We found the freezer easy to clean as the drawer fronts can be removed. The fridge, however, is less straightforward to clean.

Read our full Bosch KGN392LBFG review to find out how good it is at keeping your food cool.

For more discounts on fridge freezers, freestanding, integrated and American, see our fridge freezer deals.

Best broadband deal

Hyperoptic Fibre

150Mb Fibre Broadband only

£23.99/month, 24-month contract

We like: It's a great value deal

We don't like: Increases to £26.99 from 1 April 2026

Hyperoptic is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.

Read our Plusnet Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.

Compare broadband deals Use Which? to search for faster, more reliable broadband services. Postcode Compare

Best mattress deal

EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's easy to turn over on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable

EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.

Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, which makes it much easier to get to the room of your choice. Delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.

Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £539 at EZE .

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW11DG5B25AEEU

*Average price in the past six months: £487. Cheapest price in the past six months: £399

Freestanding

11kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Doesn't use much water

We don't like: Program times can be slow

This machine features Samsung’s SpaceMax design, meaning it can hold 11kg of cottons, without taking up any more floorspace than a standard washing machine. It can be linked to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and controlled remotely.

The AI EcoBubble feature pre-mixes water and detergent to create a foam; Samsung says this removes stains at lower temperatures, saving energy and reducing fabric damage.

To find out if there are any drawbacks to this washing machine, read our full Samsung WW11DG5B25AEEU review.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals .

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB

* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £324.99

Bagless and cordless handstick vacuum cleaner

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.5kg

We like: A versatile cleaner

We don't like: Not the quietest during use

This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.

Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool; there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.

To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

July sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

