Best deals in the July sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for July.
This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.
Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.
*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.
*Average price in the past six months: £622 Cheapest price in the past six months: £449
We like Big screen with high resolution
We don't like No wireless charging
This is the cheapest phone in Samsung's flagship phone range for 2024. It is less than one year old but is already seeing superb deals at some retailers.
It has encouraging specs including a 10-core Exynos 2400e processor with 8GB of Ram, and three rear cameras including a telephoto lens to improve the clarity of close-up pictures.
It's also the cheapest phone that comes with Galaxy AI - a suite of tools that use AI to improve processes. You can edit people out of photographs and AI will fill in the gap and remaster shots.
Compare prices below. Compare contract deals on the S24 FE or read our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expert review.
For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.
*Average price in the past six months £333. Cheapest price in the past six months £310
We like Large, scratch-resistant screen
We don’t like Not water resistant
Released in mid-2023, the Elipsa 2E has one of the biggest screens we’ve seen on an ebook reader. It also comes with a stylus for drafting your own notes, which you can store as Notebook files or convert to PDF or Microsoft Word .doc files.
It has Bluetooth connectivity and audiobook support, as well as physical buttons and touchscreen controls.
Is the digital pen easy to use, and does the bigger screen make it unwieldy to handle? For these answers and more, check out our Kobo Elipsa 2E review.
It's available from Rakuten for £300.
*Average price in the past six months: £802. Cheapest price in the past six months: £549
We like: Reasonably powerful
We don't like: Keyboard could be better
This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung has a 13.3-inch touchscreen that can be flipped all the way around so the laptop can be used like a large tablet, or propped up on a desk in ‘tent’ mode. It comes with a stylus for writing and drawing directly on the screen.
There are two USB-C ports, one of which is compatible with the fast Thunderbolt 4 standard. There’s also a full-sized USB port, HDMI, a micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. It has a fingerprint reader for quick and easy logins.
It weighs 1.14kg, which is very light for a 13-inch 2-in-1. It’s very easy to carry around all day in a small bag.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review to see if this 2-in-1 has any surprising features.
To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £376.70. Cheapest price in the past six months: £200
We like: Simple controls
We don’t like: It's heavy
With their instantly recognisable design, Kamado-style barbecues have become popular in recent years. This one from Tower offers grilling, smoking, baking and searing.
It’s mostly made from ceramic and has a chrome-plated steel grill and wooden handles. There’s a useful temperature gauge on top of the lid, and air vents that help you to control the heat when cooking – though these are on the small side. It’s supplied with a fabric cover that provides some protection from the elements when not in use.
See more of the best barbecue deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £638.14. Cheapest price in the past six months: £515.59
We like: Easy to program
We don't like: Not the best in long grass
If you're looking to automate a chore, why not get a robot lawn mower? This model from Gardena will cut your grass regardless of the weather, unless the temperature dips below 5°C.
It's suitable for lawns of up to 250m², which is just smaller than a the size of a regular tennis court. If you want a model that can cover a larger area, you can also consider the Gardena Sileno Minimo 500, which can cover up to 500m²
Read our Gardena Sileno Minimo 250 robot lawn mower review to learn more.
*Average price in the past six months: £228. Cheapest price in the past six months: £179
We like: Easy to install and move around
We don't like: No smartphone connectivity
If you don’t want to spend too much, this air conditioner is currently available for around the £230 mark (when retailers have it in stock), although you might catch it for a bit less at Robert Dyas and Wilko.
It comes with a kit to cover the gap where you place the window nozzle to prevent more warm air coming into the room. Overall, installation is straightforward too. The instructions are clear and comprehensive, and the remote control is good.
Discover whether the Homcom 9000 BTU is both cheap and cheerful.
*Average price in the past six months: £586. Cheapest price in the past six months: £549
We like: The dazzling screen
We didn't like: Other than the M3 processor, upgrades from the 2024 version are only minor
Compared to the 2024 iPad Air, this latest version has Apple's M3 chipset; a powerful processor that is meant to help run Apple Intelligence more smoothly. This model only launched in March 2025 and we've already started seeing discounts at some retailers. It's rare to get a large reduction on a new iPad, so it's unlikely you'll find a better deal any time soon.
Choose an iPad Air if you are looking for a premium iPad but don't want the cost or weight of the iPad Pro. By choosing the 2025 iPad Air over the previous 2024 or 2022 versions, you will future-proof your access to Apple's latest AI features (Apple Intelligence).
The base model on offer has 128GB but there are also 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions available.
Is this tablet the best balance between power and price for you? Find out in our full Apple 11-inch iPad Air 2025 review.
To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.
* Average price in the past six months: £170. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100
We like: It has a viewing window
We don't like: The Amazon deal is only available to Amazon Prime members
This single drawer basket-type air fryer has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, along with 12 presets covering everything from frozen fries to dehydrated fruits and keep warm.
Settings go as low as 40°C and as long as 24 hours for dehydration and fermentation.
It comes with Philips' patented RapidAir Plus technology, with a unique star-shaped design. The brand claims this circulates hot air around and through the food with faster air flow, ensuring even cooking inside and out to create tasty homemade meals.
To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.
* Average price in the past six months: £905. Cheapest price in the past six months: £449
We like: Brilliant vegetable drawer
We don’t like: It could be easier to clean
This stainless steel freestanding fridge freezer from Bosch can accommodate 14 bags of shopping. The fridge has four glass shelves and four door racks, plus a bottle shelf, two full-width drawers and an egg tray. The freezer has three drawers and an ice cube tray.
With Super Cool, the fridge temperature can be lowered for a short time in preparation for adding new items. If paired with the Bosch Home Connect app, this can be activated by using the app or with voice control. The freezer has a matching Super Freeze function.
We found the freezer easy to clean as the drawer fronts can be removed. The fridge, however, is less straightforward to clean.
Read our full Bosch KGN392LBFG review to find out how good it is at keeping your food cool.
For more discounts on fridge freezers, freestanding, integrated and American, see our fridge freezer deals.
We like: It's a great value deal
We don't like: Increases to £26.99 from 1 April 2026
Hyperoptic is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.
Read our Plusnet Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.
Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.
We like: It's easy to turn over on
We don't like: The cover isn't removable
EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.
Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, which makes it much easier to get to the room of your choice. Delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.
It comes with a 10-year warranty.
Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.
Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £539 at EZE.
See our pick of the best mattress deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £487. Cheapest price in the past six months: £399
We like: Doesn't use much water
We don't like: Program times can be slow
This machine features Samsung’s SpaceMax design, meaning it can hold 11kg of cottons, without taking up any more floorspace than a standard washing machine. It can be linked to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and controlled remotely.
The AI EcoBubble feature pre-mixes water and detergent to create a foam; Samsung says this removes stains at lower temperatures, saving energy and reducing fabric damage.
To find out if there are any drawbacks to this washing machine, read our full Samsung WW11DG5B25AEEU review.
* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £324.99
We like: A versatile cleaner
We don't like: Not the quietest during use
This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.
Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool; there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.
To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.
See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.
Grab genuine bargains and get free tips from our experts by signing up to the monthly Deals newsletter.