Your top 10 Nutribullet questions answered
By Jane Darling
We answer your most common Nutribullet questions – from what a Nutribullet is, to whether buying one is worth it and which is the best Nutribullet.
Nutribullet blenders are some of the most popular models around, but is a Nutribullet right for you? We've answered the top 10 most-commonly asked Nutribullet questions to help you decide.
We've tested hundreds of blenders over the years, including all of the Nutribullet range, so we're well equipped to tackle your burning Nutribullet questions. Below you'll find answers to the most asked questions on Google based on data from 1 January 2016 to 1 January 2017 (source: Google Trends).
Whether you're wondering if a Nutribullet is the blender for you, or if you already have one and are not quite sure how to use it, our expert advice can help. You can also click on the links below to jump straight to a specific question:
1. What is a Nutribullet?
Nutribullets are essentially blenders – they blend foods, such as fruit, vegetables, seeds and nuts, into liquids or pastes.
Unlike traditional blenders, Nutribullets have a bullet-shaped blending cup instead of a jug. You fill the cup, screw on the blade unit, and flip it onto the base to blend. Most models come with 'sports lids' that allow you to store and transport a single-portion-size smoothie.
The cups vary in size between 600ml and 1.3 litres, and some pricier models come with a jug unit for making larger batches. You can get two different blades with the Nutribullet – one for blending liquids and one for milling hard foods – as well as a comprehensive recipe book.
Nutribullet claims its blenders do a more thorough job than other blenders of breaking down foods, but we've found some rivals that scored better in our tough blending tests, as well as some excellent cheap alternatives for less than £50.
2. How to use a Nutribullet
Part of the reason Nutribullets are so popular is down to their simplicity. Entry-level models, such as like the Nutribullet 600, have no buttons or programs. You simply pop the blending cup on the base and lock it down to blend.
The main thing to remember is to fill the jug as recommended in the instructions for best results, usually starting with the driest ingredients first and finishing with liquid. Never blend without liquid, unless you are using the milling blade (see question seven for more on using this blade).
You should also never go above the maximum fill line. There a lots of recipes available, so it might be best to start with these and then adapt to suit your tastes.
Using the Nutribullet pulse technique
If you want to make chunky salsas or chop onions, you can 'pulse' the blender instead of continuously blending. This means that not all the ingredients will be completely liquidised.
To do this, simply push down and twist the cup, like before, but without locking it into position. This will allow you to blend for just a few seconds at a time until you get the desired effect.
3. Which Nutribullet is best?
There are five different Nutribullet blenders to choose from:
- Nutribullet 600 The original and cheapest model. It has the lowest motor power and smallest capacity of 600ml. That's about enough for one to two smoothie portions. It's also one of the cheapest at around £65, depending on the accessories you opt for.
- Nutribullet Pro 900 The 900 has a higher-powered motor than the 600, but a similar capacity at 700ml. You can get it with just one cup for around £90, or you can buy a version with two tall cups and one small cup for around £110.
- Nutribullet Rx The Nutribullet Rx has the biggest capacity of the five models – 1.3 litres using the jug attachment – but is also the heaviest at 3.8kg. It also has the most powerful motor at 1,700 watts, and can heat soup from scratch if you blend continuously for seven minutes, meaning that you can whizz and then warm up your soup in one appliance. It costs around £150.
- Nutribullet 1000 Series Sitting just above the Nutribullet 900, this model offers slightly increased power, an insulated cup for keeping drinks cool on the go, and 'smart blending technology' which should blend your ingredients automatically. It costs around £100.
- Nutribullet 1200 Series Similar to the Nutribullet 1000, but with more power and more blending accessories, including another cup with a built-in handle. It's priced around £20-£30 higher than the Nutribullet 1000 Series.
4. Is a Nutribullet worth it?
Some Nutribullet models have impressed in our tests, but we've also found blenders from other brands which do as well or better than the Nutribullet. If you want to spend less, we can recommend some excellent options for less than £50.
If you want the best blender money can buy, we've found some rival models which outclassed the Nutribullets, turning out super-smooth drinks, dips and more.
5. How to clean a Nutribullet
Cleaning a Nutribullet blender is simple. The blending cup can be completely removed from the base to be cleaned. You can either wash it up yourself, or put it in the dishwasher (on the top shelf only).You'll need to wash the lid, which houses the blades, by hand.
If the cup is covered in hard-to-shift food, fill it with warm, soapy water, and leave it to soak. You can then wash it again as before.
You can't put the blender base, where the motor is, into the dishwasher. If this gets dirty, use a cloth and warm water to wipe it clean.
6. Is the Nutribullet a juicer?
No, it's not a juicer. The job of a juicer is to extract the liquid from fruits and vegetables, leaving the pulp behind.
Blenders, on the other hand, liquidise all of the fruits and vegetables, including the inner layers and outer skin. This means you'll be able to consume the nutrients from all parts of the food, as well as getting the benefits of the pulp and fibre.
You can also blitz other foods in a blender, such as nuts, seeds and dairy products like yoghurt, and make soups, too, while juicers can only make drinks. Find out more about the differences in our guide to blenders vs juicers.
7. What is the Nutribullet milling blade used for?
All Nutribullets come with the option of having two different blades – one for blending and one for milling. The blending blade, which Nutribullet calls the Extractor blade, has four prongs. The milling blade has just two, which are flatter in design.
The milling blade is designed to grind and chop hard dry foods, such as nuts, seeds, grains and herbs. It doesn't come as standard with models, so you'll need to buy it with a package if you want that option.
8. Is a Nutribullet better than a blender?
Nutribullets are blenders; they work in the same way as any other blender to blitz food into liquid or process it into smaller chunks.
Blenders enable you to benefit from all parts of the fruits and vegetables you're blending, including hard vegetable stems, tough fruit skins, and even whole nuts and seeds. This means that as many nutrients as possible will remain in your drink or soup.
But not all blenders are made equal. When we test blenders, we challenge them to liquidise different combinations of frozen and fresh fruit, tough root ginger, dairy, leafy greens and nuts for smoothies, as well as making soup and pesto. Smoothies are drained through a fine sieve to see how much is left unblended.
9. How much is a Nutribullet?
Nutribullet's aren't cheap – they range from £65 to around £150 depending on the model, putting them in the mid to upper price range for a blender, although some super-premium blenders from brands such as Vitamix and Blendtec can cost more than £500.
Like other more expensive blenders, you tend to feel the difference in the build quality, and you'll get BPA-free plastic cups. The more you pay, the more you'll get in terms of additional accessories, power and capacity. But you won't necessarily get a better blender as we've found a higher price doesn't always equal smoother results.
10. Where can I buy a Nutribullet?
Whether you're shopping from the comfort of your own home on Amazon, or in Tesco getting your weekly groceries, you'll be able to buy a Nutribullet in most high street, online stores or supermarkets.
You can also buy them directly from Nutribullet and via TV shopping channels. Keep in mind that there are different package options, depending on how many cups you want or whether you want to also buy a milling blade, so it's worth shopping around for the best deal. Black Friday (usually around 25 November) and the January sales are both good times to scout for a Nutribullet, as these are popular times of year to buy.
You shouldn't need to pay more than £70 for the original Nutribullet 600. Anything less than this is a relatively good price. The cheapest we've seen it on sale for is £40, for a very short time in January 2017.
