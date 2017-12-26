Worcester Bosch Oil Boiler Guide

British manufacturer Worcester Bosch first started making domestic oil-fired boilers in 1962. Today it employs more than 2,000 people in Worcester and Derbyshire and is part of the multi-national Bosch Group.

Worcester Bosch has 30 oil-fired boilers in its current range to suit different types of home, including internal and external installation sites. The Greenstar Heatslave combination boilers are available as floor-standing internal or external units in three heat output ranges for smaller homes.

There are three floor-standing Greenstar Camray ranges of heat-only boilers for installation in a kitchen, garage or external site; three heat outputs are available to supply a wide range of house sizes. The Greenstar Utility range is suitable for a utility room or garage. The Greenstar Danesmoor wall-mounted range is more suitable for space-pressed smaller houses, but there is also a floor-standing version available.

All of the Worcester oil fired heat-only boilers can be used alongside Worcester solar installations.

The Greenstar Camray range of system boilers can be installed in a kitchen, garage or external site; three heat outputs are available to supply a wide range of house sizes. Like the heat-only boilers, they can be used alongside the Worcester Greenskies solar water heating range.

You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.