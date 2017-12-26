Boiler Energy Efficiency

Lower heating costs: heating products

The age and type of boiler you have affects how efficient it is. A modern condensing boiler is the most efficient boiler on the market – find out more in our guide to condensing boilers.

If everyone in the UK with gas or oil central heating installed a high-efficiency condensing boiler with full sets of heating controls, we would save enough energy to heat nearly 1.9 million homes for a whole year and save around 6.7 million tonnes of CO 2 , according to the Energy Saving Trust.

The efficiency of a boiler is normally expressed as a percentage. Since October 2010 only boilers that are 88% or more efficient can be installed in homes, and most of the boilers you can buy now are between 88% and 91% efficient.

More recently boiler efficiency is stated as a rating on a boilers ErP energy label from A-G. Nearly all modern gas condensing boilers get an A energy rating.

It's worth noting that you wouldn't expect to see a difference in your gas bills if you choose a boiler that was 91% efficient over an 88% efficient boiler, or between one A rated boiler and another. The biggest saving comes from making a leap from an old inefficient boiler to a new one.