The Most Common Boiler Faults

By Matthew Knight

Which? reveals the most common problems with condensing gas and oil boilers, according to our boiler owners' survey.

In May 2016, we asked Which? members about the faults and annoyances they had experienced with their condensing gas and oil boilers they'd installed within the previous six years. 

A quarter of them had experienced some kind of fault with their gas or oil boiler since they had bought it. Luckily, not all faults needed a professional repair. However, the average cost of repairs was £188.
The most common boiler faults
Fault Gas boilers Oil boilers
9% 8%
5% 4%
5% 3%
4% 0%
4% 4%
4% 2%
3% 4%
4% 2%
2% 4%

Table notes
1 The most common faults are based on responses from a survey of 10,779 members of Which? Connect panel members about their boilers that took place in May 2015.

Key

Member Content

Maintaining your boiler

Discover how to maintain your boiler and how to get access to parts and spares to keep your boiler in working order with our guide to boiler maintenance

If all else fails, you're going to need a new boiler. Make sure you get one that's reliable - use our boiler reviews.

