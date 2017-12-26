Bread makers: your questions answered

Baking bread can be really satisfying - it creates a heavenly smell in your home and means you know exactly what is going into your loaf. Whether you're wondering what you can bake in a bread maker or how easy one will be to use, read on for all you need to know about bread makers.

Once you've decided, our bread maker reviews will help you to find a great bread maker that will bake bread that's light, airy, golden brown and tasty.

How long does a bread maker take to bake a loaf?

It takes between three and four hours to bake a large white loaf on a bread maker's standard program. Wholemeal bread takes longer, with most machines baking a loaf in around four hours. In our tests, we time how long bread makers take to bake different types of bread, so our reviews can tell you exactly how long you'll have to wait.

The quickest rapid-bake program will give you a loaf in less than an hour, but the results aren't always good. In our experience, the longer the 'rapid' bake setting, the better.

How long do bread maker loaves last?

Homemade bread doesn't contain added preservatives, so it’s unlikely to last as long as some shop-bought loaves. Most loaves will last around three days, but can quickly dry out.

Wrapping the bread in foil or keeping it in a sealed plastic bag will help to retain moisture.

You can also freeze bread when you've made it.

How big are bread maker loaves?

Most machines can produce an 800g loaf, which is about the same weight as a loaf bought from a shop. Bread maker loaves have a different texture and appearance from shop-bought bread, and can seem smaller. They're also not quite as long, and are more square in shape than what you may be used to.

The appearance, texture and taste of the loaves baked in the bread makers in our lab is a really key part of our tests. We look for even golden crusts that are the right thickness all around the loaf. The bread inside must be springy and light, with small air holes, not large unsightly ones.

If you want to buy a bread maker, then you need to make sure you're investing in one that will produce the best possible bread. There's no point spending good money, only to end up with disastrous loaves that have ugly crusts, and a dense and chewy bread that tastes bitter and burnt.