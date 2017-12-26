How we test bridge cameras

Watch the video above to find out what it takes for a bridge camera to earn our illustrious Which? Best Buy recommendation, and how a Best Buy camera could make a real difference to your photos.

Which? conducts around 450 tests per camera and ensures every bridge camera goes through the exact same tests, combining assessments from image-quality experts with rigorous technical lab tests. Our expert knowledge will help you avoid inferior image quality and cameras with useless features.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about bridge cameras:

How good is the photo quality?

How easy is the camera to use?

Can I see what I need to in the monitor or viewfinder?

Will its features help me take better photos?

What is the video quality like, and what about the sound?

How powerful is the built-in flash?

Should I buy it?

Head straight to our bridge camera reviews to find out which cameras provide the best-quality photos.