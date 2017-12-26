Which? Don't Buy bridge cameras

What makes a Don't Buy bridge camera?

Which? has reviewed the latest bridge cameras, including models by Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony, to help find the best camera for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those bridge cameras that offer excellent photo quality and are simple to use, and we can also tell you which ones will produce poor quality images.

Our lab experts put every bridge camera through the same set of tests, including testing photo quality, ease of use, video/audio quality and how powerful the flash is – so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every bridge camera a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares in regards to features and specifications.

Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and camera types; including superzoom and high-end compact models.

Our Best Buy bridge cameras produce superb quality photos, no matter the lighting conditions. But we also find some cameras that fall short in our tests - from big brand cameras that are a nightmare to hold and operate, to other models that suffer from sub-standard focusing or poor image stabilisation.