Top five bridge cameras for 2018
By Ryan Shaw
Our pick of the very best bridge cameras tested at Which? All selected cameras produce high-quality photos, videos and are simple to use.
The best bridge camera for you
Bridge cameras bridge the gap between compact digital cameras and DSLRs. Easier to use than a DSLR, they offer more advanced features and manual controls than you find on standard compact camera. They have versatile lenses with a powerful optical zoom capability – some models offer whooping zooms of up to 50x.
This makes them a good choice for photographers who like the simplicity of a compact camera but want more scope in lens focal range and creative manual features, without the fuss of multiple lenses like with a DSLR.
Best bridge cameras of 2018
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Image stabilisation effectiveness:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom magnification:
- Viewfinder:
- Video resolution:
Less than 12 months after the release of its predecessor, this premium bridge camera has a large sensor and a long zoom to get you close to the action. Packed with features, it offers fantastic image quality, but at a hefty price. Is this camera worthy of the cost? Here's what our experts had to say.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Image stabilisation effectiveness:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom magnification:
- Viewfinder:
- Video resolution:
This premium compact camera is a great alternative to a larger DSLR or compact system camera. It fits in your pocket and it takes high-quality video and photos, but what are the controls like to use? Our experts ran it through a gauntlet of tests to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation effectiveness:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom magnification:
- Viewfinder:
- Video resolution:
The latest update to this high-end bridge camera series; it has DSLR-styling and includes some similar features, but it weighs more than some DSLRs. With a big and fast zoom lens, is this the best all-in-one camera on the market? We ran it through a gauntlet of tests to find out, so read on for the full results.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Image stabilisation effectiveness:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom magnification:
- Viewfinder:
- Video resolution:
This manufacturer has a long history of making compact cameras for enthusiasts and has added another solid camera to its line-up. It combines a fast shutter speed and snappy autofocus, with high-quality stills and video. But how well does it handle and is it simple to use on a daily basis? We tested this latest model to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Image stabilisation effectiveness:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Weight:
- Optical zoom magnification:
- Viewfinder:
- Video resolution:
Another entrant in the long line of advanced compact cameras, this camera is designed for people who are looking for a versatile alternative to their DSLR. It packs in a whole raft of specifications and features, but what is the camera like to use on a daily basis? We tested it to find out.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of November, 2017.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year from brands such as Canon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take superb photos and videos, or which ones will give you blurred lines and sub-standard quality.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers to your questions.