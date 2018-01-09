Oven symbols and controls explained

Oven symbols can be obscure, but if you don't know what they mean you won't make the most of your oven and you could be missing out on getting the best cooking and baking results.

The good news is that most ovens tend to use similar symbols, so once you've learned what to look out for in our explanations below, you should be able to navigate your way around the majority of ovens you come across.

Our oven symbols guide will help make sure you use the right setting to crisp your pizza base or bake your biscuits. We also explain some of the other features you’ll find on your built-in oven’s control panel.

If the washing symbols on clothes are baffling you, too, head to our guide to washing symbols explained to shed some light.