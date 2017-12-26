Which are the best burglar alarm brands? Read on for the results of our exclusive survey of burglar alarm owners.

We've surveyed 1,828 Which? members about their burglar alarm to find out which are top-rated for customer satisfaction. Our survey results cover seven burglar alarm brands, including ADT, Yale, Veritas and Scantronic alarms, as well as local independents.

We've rated two key types of burglar alarms; monitored and unmonitored. The first sort are monitored by the burglar alarm company as part of a service that you pay an annual or monthly fee for. The company will then call you if the burglar alarm goes off or alert the police. The other kind of burglar alarm we've rated are 'bells only' or those that automatically alert you by phone if there's a break-in. These don't come with a contract and can often be bought from DIY shops.

Burglar alarm brands rated

The tables below reveals customer scores for the burglar alarm brands that we've rated. The first table includes the unmonitored burglar alarm brands that you can buy from DIY shops. You can see the overall customer score, as well as how customers rate the alarms for ease of use, value for money and alarm sensitivity.

Further down the page you can find our reviews for the monitored alarm services. The monitored burglar alarms were also given scores for customer service and maintenance service.

Burglar alarm brands - overview Brand Sample size Customer score Easy to use Value for money Ease of resetting Alarm quality Easy to install – – – –

Monitored burglar alarm brands - overview Brand Customer score Easy to use Value for money Ease of resetting Customer service Installation service Maintenance service Local Independent Table note: sample sizes in brackets

Monitored vs. unmonitored alarms

If you're trying to decide if you'd be better off with a monitored or unmonitored alarm, then go to our page on the different types of burglar alarm. This covers the pros and cons of having a contract and monitoring service, versus simply buying and installing an alarm.

You can also find out more about the typical costs of having an alarm installed by an independent installer on our page about burglar alarm installation costs.

Our research

In July and October 2015, we asked 1,828 Which? members about the burglar alarm they own and their experiences of it. This included rating the ease of use, value for money and sensitivity of the alarm. For monitored alarms we also asked about customer service and their experience of installation.

Overall customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with their alarm, and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend.