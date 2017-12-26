Carbon monoxide symptoms

Where are you when you’re feeling ill?

Think about where you experience these symptoms – if you feel ill at home, but not when you’re out or at work, this could be down to a carbon monoxide leak in your home.

If this is the case, turn your fuel-burning appliances (such as the boiler, a cooker, oven or gas fire) off, open the windows, leave the house, call for an ambulance and arrange for a professional to service your appliances as soon as possible.

Find a Which? Trusted Trader heating engineer to service your gas appliance.

Is anybody else feeling ill?

If anybody else who lives with you is feeling just as poorly, this could be down to carbon monoxide. Pets and children will be affected first, because they're smaller and a lesser dose of the gas will have an effect on them.

Read more about what to do when your carbon monoxide alarm sounds.