How to choose a carbon monoxide detector

Types of carbon monoxide detector

Sealed battery carbon monoxide detectors: As the name suggests, the battery for this kind of detector is sealed inside the unit; once the battery runs out, the alarm will chirp, prompting you to replace the unit. The battery unit is tamper proof and some have lifetimes of around 10 years before they will need to be replaced. Buying this kind of carbon monoxide detector is a good idea if you want to avoid needing to replace the batteries every couple of years or so.

Replaceable battery carbon monoxide detectors: You’ll need to replace the batteries every two to three years if you have this type of detector, though the alarm will still have a finite lifetime of between five and 10 years. You can find out the best value and longest lasting batteries using our battery reviews.

Detectors with replaceable batteries are usually a few pounds cheaper than sealed battery detectors, but you will need to buy replacement batteries after a few years, and this brings the prices to about level.

Smart carbon monoxide detectors: When this kind of carbon monoxide alarm detects dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, it sends a message to your smart phone as well as sounding the alarm. If you live a connected life through your phone, this kind of neat tech may up your street. But there is a premium to pay if you want to smart detector.

The Nest Protect Smoke + CO Alarm, for example, is £89 – that’s around four times as much as a conventional detector, but it is two products in one.

Early versions will last for seven years before needing to be replaced. The second generation will last for 10 years.

