Carpet cleaner jargon buster

C

Carpet washer

A carpet washer is the standard type of carpet cleaner. Its main job is to clean carpet, though if it comes with a handheld brush, it may also be suitable for cleaning upholstery.

The alternative you have to a carpet cleaner is a multi-function cleaner, which is a vacuum cleaner and carpet cleaner rolled into one.

Clean-water tank

Most models have two separate, removable water tanks: one for clean water and one for dirty water. The clean-water tank is the one you fill with lukewarm water prior to cleaning your home.

Going to do some carpet cleaning upstairs? Some carpet cleaners are heavy – and get even worse once you’ve added a full tank of water to them. If you’re hoisting a carpet cleaner up some stairs to clean the level above you, leave the tank empty to make the machine easier to lift.

Cleaning area

The cleaning area is the width of carpet under the floor head that will be cleaned in one stroke.

Just because a machine has a wide floor head doesn't mean all the carpet it touches will be cleaned. Some models have large gaps on one side of the floor head or the other where carpet won’t be washed – this means if you’re cleaning along a skirting board, there will be a strip of unwashed carpet along the wall. One of the worst models we’ve seen leaves a 7.5cm margin of unwashed carpet on one side of the floor head.

We assess how close carpet cleaners can clean along walls. We also measure the unwashed margin at the front of the floor head to see how far it can get into corners. If you’re looking for a carpet cleaner that leaves very little carpet unwashed, look for a model with four or more stars from us in the ‘walls and corners’ rating in our carpet cleaner reviews.

Crevice tool

Like most vacuum cleaners, some carpet cleaners come with a supplied crevice tool. This is an angled nozzle, typically with a narrow opening, that you attach to the hose to clean in narrow spaces – such as gaps next to a wall, or the boundary between stairs.

Cord length/reach

If you’ll be cleaning large rooms, check that the length of the washer’s cord will meet your needs. Our reviews quote the reach of each model we’ve tested, which is the cord length from the plug socket top to the floor head.